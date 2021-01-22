Florida teen gets 45 years for killing mom during fight over grades

The judge also ordered Gregory Ramos to remain on probation for the rest of his life after his release from prison.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A judge has sentenced a Florida teenager to 45 years in prison for strangling his mother and disposing of her body during an argument over his grades.

Friday's sentencing came a month after Gregory Ramos pleaded guilty to killing Gail Cleavenger at their home in 2018 when he was 15. He buried her body behind a church on Nov. 2, 2018.

During a hearing, the judge said the sentence could be reviewed in 25 years.

