Florida teen killed in hit-and-run crash while waiting for school bus, officials say

CLERMONT, Fla. — A 14-year-old high school student living in Clermont was killed in a hit-and-run crash while waiting for his school bus Thursday morning, media outlets in Central Florida report.

Florida Highway Patrol explains the boy was hit by a 2007 Pontiac G6 heading north on CR-455 after he stepped in front of the car, Click Orlando reports. The teen was thrown into the southbound lane from the collision.

And instead of stating on scene, the media outlet says the car drove away from the crash.

The teen was then hit a second by a Dodge Ram.

"This happened very quickly and the driver of the Dodge Ram was not able to see him lying in the roadway," FHP Lt. Tara Crescenzi explained to WESH.

The driver of the truck remained on scene of the crash.

After the initial crash, troopers reportedly found a damaged car abandoned that matched the one involved in the crash. They are searching to find the owner to see who was driving at the time of the hit-and-run.

The principal of the high school where the teen was a freshman sent out a voicemail to families announcing the 14-year-old's death.

“This is a difficult day for all of us, but especially for the family members and those friends and classmates who knew him best. Please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers,” the principal said in part, Click Orlando reports.