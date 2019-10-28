NAPLES, Fla. — Authorities say a 14-year-old girl punched a man dressed as President Donald Trump in line at a Florida haunted house while her friends recorded it.
The Naples Daily News reports that the girl could face a misdemeanor charge of battery for the Saturday attack. Authorities withheld the girl's name because of her age.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office says the man and his family were in line to go into the Naples Haunted Gross House exhibit at the county fairgrounds when the girl walked over to him and punched him in the jaw.
The man told officials that the girl laughed and then ran away.
The girl was kicked out of the fairgrounds and may face charges following an investigation.
