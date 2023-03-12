Florida teen sucker punches deputy in the head — deputy punches him back

The incident happen around 11:30 p.m. on March 4 after a deputy responded to a disturbance call at the county fair.

FORT MYERS, Fla — A 14-year-old is accused of sucker punching a Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy in the head while at the county fair on March 4 — and getting hit back.

The Miami Herald reported that the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. after a deputy responded to a disturbance call at the fair.

The alleged sucker puncher is one of two teens accused of assaulting a deputy at the fair, the newspaper reported.

“A male in a black hoodie, covering his face, walked up next to him ... then struck (the deputy) with a closed fist to the left side of the face, hitting his ear and facial area,” the Miami Herald reported of what the affidavit says. “At this point, (the deputy) grabbed the subject and escorted the subject to the ground (and) informed the subject he was under arrest for battery of a law enforcement officer.”

The Miami Herald also reported that the deputy gave "a closed-handed strike" to the 14-year-old as he was struggling with the deputy. The teen stopped struggling after he was hit.

The 14-year-old is charged with battery on an officer and resisting without violence.

At the same time the 14-year-old was being arrested, a second deputy reported that he was hit in the face by a 17-year-old. That teen is reported to have continued swinging his fists at the deputy as he was being arrested, the Miami Herald detailed.