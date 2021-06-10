DeSantis to join Texas governor for border security briefing

In June, DeSantis sent law enforcement to the southern border after calls for help from Arizona and Texas.

DEL RIO, Texas — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody on Saturday will be making the trip to Texas for a briefing on border security, the governor's office says.

Both Florida leaders will be meeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Del Rio, Texas. They will receive their briefing from state lawmakers and law enforcement.

Last month, DeSantis sent law enforcement to the southern border after calls for help from Arizona and Texas. DeSantis sent 50 state personnel from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Florida Highway Patrol to deal with what he called a "created crisis."

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Abbott sent a joint letter to the nation's governors earlier this month, claiming President Joe Biden "has proven unwilling or unable" to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Arizona Republic. Both cited a 20-year high in migrant encounters in May as evidence of an "open-border disaster," the newspaper reported.