ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — On January 1st, 2020, the grace period for the Florida’s new distracted driving law ends.

That means law-enforcement officers can now start writing tickets.

But after months of warnings, lots of drivers still apparently haven’t gotten the message to put their phones down.



On Monday, it took Hillsborough County Deputy Donnie Rizer all of five minutes to spot a distracted driver texting behind the wheel. Unfortunately, he says, it’s something he sees all day every day.



“The driver was making a video of himself,” said Rizer.

“He was literally texting people - as he was driving - with both hands. No hands on the steering wheel.”



The hope, although terribly unlikely, is that at the stroke of midnight Florida drivers will put their phones down.

That's when fines go into effect for texting and driving, which is now considered a primary traffic offense. That means you don’t have to be doing something else wrong first to be pulled over.

The fines can quickly add up for texting and driving - $30 for a first offense, $60 and 3 points on your license for a second one. But with court costs and surcharges each of those tickets will end up costing well over $100 each in most counties.

Here are some basics:

Texting and driving, with only a handful of emergency exceptions, is illegal. Period.

You can still talk on the phone

Devices can still be used for non-texting applications - which are arguably just as distracting

“So, there’s just that little gray area that still in that state statute that I hope one day changes,” said Rizer.

There are a couple places where just having the phone in your hand is illegal, texting or not. Those include active construction zones where workers are present and school zones. In fact, school zones are hands-free 24/7.

In those spots, “They don’t have to prove that you were actually texting. It’s just that you didn’t have hands-free while going through those zones,” said Deputy Rizer.

There also is still some question about what types of vehicles are subject to the law. For example, what about golf carts? Fine on the course. But they also share the road in spots like Sun City Center.



“I believe it to be the same as an automobile,” said Don Frederick who was driving his cart to the store Tuesday.

“That’s the way I feel about it.”

“I would like to see the statue be a little bit more specific about what can and can’t be done with the golf cart,” said Deputy Rizer,

“I haven’t personally run into that situation.”

The law also makes an exception for vehicles when they're stationary. So, texting at a stop sign or red light is not technically illegal, but it is still highly discouraged.



While it could be improved, proponents say Florida’s texting law is a big step in the right direction. The state has lagged behind others when it comes to what is clearly a major problem.

Distracted driving while using devices is blamed for one out of every four traffic accidents, or about 1.6 million crashes every year.

RELATED: New Florida laws going into effect Jan. 1

RELATED: ‘No Joke’: Driver gets ticket for texting about new hands-free law

RELATED: Police pose as construction workers to catch drivers texting behind the wheel

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter