Toll rates increased across Florida — here's how much you'll now pay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Have you noticed your SunPass bill is a little higher, even if you're getting that rebate? Even if you haven't seen a difference, it's there — as of July 1, toll rates have increased.

The increase was required by Florida Statutes and was changed based on the annual Consumer Price Index, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The last time rates were adjusted was back in 2017, FDOT says.

However, not every toll road will be affected, although a majority in the Tampa Bay area will be impacted. The new rate adjustment applies to the 511-mile Florida Turnpike System and FDOT-owned toll facilities including the following in the Tampa Bay area:

Veterans Expressway

Suncoast Parkway

Polk Parkway

I-4 Connector

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Pinellas Bayway

Express lanes are not included in this toll rate change. The Selmon Expressway, which is operated by the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) also won't be affected by this change.

Costs still vary depending on which toll road you take and for how long, but here are a few of the newer prices:

A trip along the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, for example, will now cost $1.16 for all 2-axle vehicles using a SunPass. Drivers using Toll-by-Plate/cash will be charged $1.75 each way.

The I-4 Connector has increased SunPass trips to $1.13 for both "S" and "T" moves and $0.57 for "Z" moves for 2-axle vehicles.

For the full breakdown of the new toll rates both in the Tampa Bay area and across Florida, click here.