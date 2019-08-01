MARIANNA, Fla. -- Since Hurricane Michael damaged a federal prison in the Florida Panhandle beyond immediate repair, its inmates and corrections officers have relocated to another facility some 400 miles away.

Throw in a government shutdown, and it compounds an already stressful situation, The New York Times reports.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in mid-October. Although it weakened upon reaching Marianna, wicked winds were enough to rip away much of the prison's roof and knock down fencing.

The Times reports workers have had to commute to the temporary facility in Yazoo City, Mississippi -- a seven-hour drive for two-week periods. Now, because of the shutdown, they'll continue to make the long trip without receiving a paycheck.

There's no reimbursement for workers' gas, meals and other expenses.

Marianna City Manager Jim Dean told the Times he worries about the medium-sized prison being closed indefinitely and the loss of hundreds of jobs, especially this part of Florida being rural and without major industries.

The shutdown could last for some time: President Donald Trump said it could go on for "months or even years" should he and Democratic leaders fail to reach a deal for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“You can point fingers at both sides,” said Jason Griffin, 44, to the Times. “I point fingers at everyone. If they want to get something done, they can.”

