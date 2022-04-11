Florida medical board votes to prohibit transgender care for minors

Sex reassignment surgeries and puberty-blocking hormones and therapies for those under 18 will be prohibited under the rule.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida health leaders moved forward with plans to prohibit gender-affirming treatments for minors in the state.

Under the rule, medical professionals in Florida are restricted to provide sex reassignment surgeries and puberty-blocking hormones and therapies for those under the age of 18.

Minors currently being treated prior to the rule may still continue with their treatments.

"It was very clear that the rhetoric was hate-filled," Nathan Bruemmer, LGBTQ consumer advocate for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. "This right now, is not the end of the fight for equality."

The rule also lists a research exemption for nonsurgical treatment of gender dysphoria in minors under the "auspices of Institutional Review Board (IRB) approved, investigator-initiated clinical trials conducted at any Florida medical schools set forth in Section 458.3145(1)(i), Florida Statutes."

There was some disagreement among members of separate boards before the decision was made.

The Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine voted to keep the portion, while the Florida Board of Medicine did not. Members noted they had not come across this situation before.

Hours of testimony were provided at last week's meeting, including from people who expressed regret in getting gender-affirming care.

"It truly was euphoric at first but my mental health did not improve," Zoe Hawes said during public comments.

Those in favor argue it may help younger people who may regret any decisions they make due to irreversible harm.

However, those who oppose the rule said that medical interventions are necessary to treat gender dysphoria and improve minors' well-being. Opponents argue without the treatments, transgender youth may face mental health repercussions, including suicide.

Gender dysphoria is the feeling of discomfort or distress that might occur in people whose gender identity differs from their sex assigned at birth or sex-related physical characteristics, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The ruling comes after Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo issued a letter citing a lack of evidence from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' guidelines on treating gender dysphoria.