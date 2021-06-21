Florida trooper caught on camera tasing teen

The 16-year-old's mother says she believes his race played a role in the incident.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A South Florida mother is upset after home security video captured her son being tased by a trooper.

"I mean his girlfriend's traumatized, the mom's traumatized, I'm traumatized." Kristina Rodeman told CBS News.

She says the incident happened in the backyard of her 16-year-old son's girlfriend's house where he was heading to meet up with her.

Video obtained by CBS and WINK News shows the teen standing near a back door of the home exclaiming, "I didn't do nothing!"

"I told you to do something," the trooper replied.

Later in the video, the teen was instructed to put his hands behind his back which he again responds with, "I didn't do nothing."

That's when the trooper can be seen firing his taser. Video shows the 16-year- yelling after being struck as he hit a fire pit before falling to the ground.

Rodeman told CBS News that during the interaction her son was trying to text his girlfriend to come outside.

An FHP report obtained by WINK News states the trooper fired his taser when the teen "failed to comply." The outlet says the trooper's report adds that the two's interaction began when he saw the teen dart into some bushes and exhibit "behavior, demeanor and body language" that made him appear to be a "burglar."

The teen's mom says she believes something else played a role-- her son's race.

"I think he was totally profiled, that cop turned around and followed him back that direction," Rodeman told CBS.

CBS asked Rodeman about her son's actions in the video and posed a question about whether compliance from the 16-year-old would not have escalated the situation.

"Probably and I agree he should have dropped his phone. He's a good kid but he's defiant with law enforcement a little bit," she responded.

The teen was arrested and faces several charges, including resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. His mother told the national outlet her son was on probation for stealing a golf cart with a friend last year.

Florida Highway Patrol provided WINK News with the following statement:

“The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to public safety of citizens and property. In regards to the June 16, 2021 incident, a taser deployment occurred. An administrative review of the incident immediately commenced and remains ongoing. Upon completion, the results of the administrative review will become a public record.”