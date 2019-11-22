LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said Courtney Masterson was arrested for leaving the scene of a crash in Lee County Friday.

Troopers said a 2004 Ford F250 and a 1997 Chevy were parked on the shoulder of westbound State Road 82, West of Gregory Avenue because of a blown tire.

Katherine Cujas, 46, and Ronald Cujas, 26, were standing nearby when the right side of a truck hit the left side of the Ford F250 before hitting both of them.

Troopers said they found the truck they think did it and arrested Masterson.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at (239) 938-1800, or contact Crimestoppers.

