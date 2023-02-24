Parts of Florida Turnpike closed after 2 people killed in 6-vehicle crash

FHP said the crash involved two tractor-trailers and four other vehicles.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Parts of the Florida Turnpike in Lake County are closed after two people were killed in a crash early Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

Orlando's WKMG reported a six-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile marker 286. Drivers are being diverted to U.S. Highway 27.

The Florida Highway Patrol told the outlet that the crash involved two tractor-trailers and four other vehicles.

“Motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays for several hours while this crash is being investigated and cleared,” the FHP said in an email.