ST. PETERSBURG, Florida — On Wednesday, State Rep. Anna Eskamani posted on her Facebook page a breakdown of COVID-19-related reemployment assistance claims by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

As of April 21, more than 1.7 million claims were submitted with 193,405 processed and 108,216 claimants paid. The total amount paid to claimants was $143,275,046.

The county with the most initial claimants is Miami-Dade with 66,842. For the Tampa Bay area, Hillsborough County had the fifth-largest number of claimants at 29,903.

The breakout also shows the claims by industry with accommodation and food services having the most filed.

To search by county, click here or scroll down:

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter