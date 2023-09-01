These Florida universities ranked among top 100 in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal has published its U.S. college rankings since 2016.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wall Street Journal published its 2024 America’s Best College Rankings on Wednesday, and three Florida universities earned a top spot.

While college rankings are all pretty subjective, that doesn't take away from the ego boost some students, staff and alumni might feel seeing their university ranked at the top.

These are the universities that made the top 100:

The University of Florida ranked as the No. 1 public institution in the nation and No. 15 overall.

Florida International University secured the No. 4 in terms of public universities, and the No. 29 spot overall.

The University of Miami also made it into the top 100 - ranking at No. 90.

“The University of Florida has done incredible things, and we’re not slowing down,” UF President Ben Sasse said in a statement.

“We are committed to providing an elite education that is radically practical. Graduating young men and women who are prepared for success in life may be the single most important thing we do as a university, and to be recognized as the best public university in the country is a huge honor. That goes right to the heart of what a public, land-grant, flagship institution like UF should be doing and what the state of Florida has entrusted us with. Go Gators!”

The rankings placements considered student experience, salary impact and social mobility. The list includes 400 universities in the country.

“FIU is a great return on investment and this ranking is the latest indication that FIU is providing an excellent university experience, in and out of the classroom, that supports student success,” FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell said in a statement. “This is more proof that FIU is Forward-thinking, Innovative, Unstoppable.”