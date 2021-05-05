Stadiums, arenas at Florida public universities to return to full capacity this fall

All 12 public universities are expected to return to full, pre-COVID capacity and operations for the 2021-22 school year.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida public universities anticipate a return of fans in the stands at full capacity this fall on school campuses and in stadiums and arenas, according to a release.

The State University System of Florida's board of governors says its 12 public universities should be able to return to full, pre-COVID operations and capacity for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.

The pre-COVID operations and capacity will not only apply to classes and on-campus activities but will also apply to sporting events at arenas and stadiums, according to the release.

"We applaud Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Health, and the Florida Division of Emergency Management for their success in securing the availability and access to COVID-19 vaccinations for our students, faculty, and staff, as well as the extraordinary efforts of our faculty and administrations to continue to provide high-quality education and services for our students," the board of governors said in a statement.