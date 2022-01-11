Florida US House election: Democrats have advantage

Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio in the district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

MIAMI — Democrats have a huge advantage as South Florida voters look to fill a U.S. House seat that's been vacant since April.

A special election in the 20th Congressional District on Tuesday pits Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick against Republican Jason Mariner.

If Cherfilus-McCormick wins, CBS reports she would be the first woman to represent the district in addition to being the first Democratic Haitian-American ever elected to Congress.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio in the district, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties. In early voting, Democrats have already cast nearly six times as many ballots as Republicans.

Also on the ballot are Mike ter Maat from the Libertarian Pary of Florida, Leonard L. Serratore and Jim Flynn with no party affiliation.

The winner will replace Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died of pancreatic cancer last April. Cherfilus-McCormick won her primary last November by a mere five votes in an 11-candidate race.