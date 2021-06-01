Statewide task force sets goal to vaccinate 60 percent of Floridians of color

Wednesday in their first meeting, Florida's Vaccine Community Engagement Task Force announced outreach plans to ensure vulnerable communities get vaccinated.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida's governor is rolling out new vaccine distribution plans by the day.

On Monday, he announced hospitals would take the lead on community vaccination efforts. Then on Tuesday Gov. Ron DeSantis said we'll see shots being administered in grocery stores by the end of the week. On Wednesday, he revealed state-run testing sites would soon become vaccine sites.

Part of the new initiatives Gov. DeSantis announced this week aim to get more vaccines into underserved communities by partnering with local churches.

For religious leaders across the state, this was a call to action and by Wednesday morning, the newly-formed Statewide COVID19 Vaccine Community Engagement Task Force was holding their first meeting.

Lead by Rev. Dr. R. B. Holmes Jr., pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, the group of religious leaders laid out specific goals to encourage their communities to get vaccinated and have trust in the medical professionals.

"This vaccine is sent from God working through science and the medical community," said Holmes Jr.

Reverend Dr. Alphonso Jackson of Second Baptist Church in Miami announced his support even though he pointed out that many influential leaders in varying communities aren't yet eligible for a vaccine.

Right now in Florida, only healthcare workers, long-term care residents and staff, and those 65 or older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

These are the goals that were laid out during the Zoom session:

Grassroots outreach strategy targeting underserved communities

Budget and organization by designating regions in the state starting with Northwest, Northeast, Central, and South

Marketing and promotional plan based on neighborhood/ faith-based outreach

Holmes Jr. said the goal is to encourage between 60-70 percent of people of color to get the vaccine in the state of Florida adding, "The bottom line is we have to be the voices that save our people."



What other people are reading right now: