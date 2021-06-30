Sheriff: Man charged with hate crime after pulling gun on Black family

The sheriff's office says the man also yelled racial slurs and obscenities at the family. It was all unprovoked, deputies say.

DELAND, Fla. — A South Florida man is charged with a hate crime after he pulled a gun on a Black family while driving and yelled racial slurs at them unprovoked, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, it happened Sunday in the DeLand area. A Black family, which included two children under 12, was driving along Spring Garden Avenue and were stopped at the intersection of Glenwood Road when they saw a four-door yellow hatchback with four people inside pull up next to them.

That's when one of the passengers pulled out a gun and stated "I will kill you (n-words)," deputies say.

The family told deputies they feared for their lives and the threat was unprovoked, adding they hadn't previously interacted with the car or done anything that would cause a dispute.

According to the sheriff's office, the family says they drove away from the intersection and tried to get to safety, but the yellow car followed and caught up with them again when the family stopped at another intersection.

Deputies say the family told them the driver stepped out of the car and yelled more obscenities before getting back in the car, turning around and driving away.

After the family reported the incident to the sheriff's office, detectives took over the case and worked to identify the car and the people inside. They say they found surveillance video of the yellow car following the family.

Deputies later tracked down the car and identified 21-year-old Nicholas Gordon of DeLeon Springs as someone who was inside the car. Deputies say they pulled Gordon over in the car.

Deputies say when they told Gordon why he was pulled over, he initially denied being in town when the incident happened. He also told deputies there weren't any weapons in the car, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office says he later changed his story and told deputies he had a gun in his lunchbox and also said he had some idea as to why he was pulled over.

Detectives say when they interviewed Gordon he initially denied being involved in the incident. When showed surveillance photos of the yellow car, detectives say Gordon then admitted he was a passenger in the car.

He claimed the incident stemmed from the Black family's car backing into his car and driving away, saying he and his friends chased after the car to try to exchange information, detectives say.

No damage was found on his car, according to detectives. And, no report had been made to law enforcement about the alleged crash, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives say when they asked Gordon why he pulled out a gun during the incident, he told them it was because "he knew [the family] was African American and he knew from past experiences African Americans can be violent."

The sheriff's office says a detective "asked when the people did, other than being Black, that would make him feel threatened enough to have a gun."

"Nothing," was Gordon's response, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives say they concluded all evidence indicated Gordon's actions were "clearly just a violent hate crime" and he "pointed a firearm directly at" the family "in their car with children, who were solely targeted for being African American."

Gordon was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, child abuse and carrying a concealed firearm after it was discovered he didn't possess a valid concealed weapons permit. Because the case is classified as a hate crime, the charges have been enhanced, the sheriff's office said.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Volusia County,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Tuesday in a statement. “I want everyone to know this Sheriff’s Office will do everything possible to track down and arrest anyone who commits such an abhorrent act of hate in this community.”

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN RACIALLY MOTIVATED ASSAULT ON BLACK FAMILY IN THEIR CAR A young man who pointed a gun and yelled... Posted by Volusia Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 29, 2021