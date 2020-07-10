Florida judge to hear voter registration deadline extention case

The U.S. District Judge will hear the case Thursday morning and decide whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Chief U.S. District Court Judge Mark Walker held a status hearing Wednesday morning on a lawsuit filed to extend the voter registration deadline in Florida.

Thursday morning at 8 a.m. he will hear the case and decide whether to grant a preliminary injunction.

During the proceedings, counsel for the secretary of state told the court preliminary review shows "north of 40,000" used Florida's online voter registration system during Tuesday's extension.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the extension Tuesday after technical issues plagued the site Monday for hours up until the deadline.

An "unprecedented" 1.1 million requests per hour were received on the registration website, Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee said Monday, but it wasn't known at the time how many of those people were actually trying to register to vote.

This is not the first time there have been reports of the site experiencing problems.

Brad Ashwell, Florida state director with the voting rights group All Voting is Local, said his organization has been trying to work with the state since problems first arose in 2018, a year after the site was launched. He says even an offer to bring in an independent third-party to perform a "stress-test" on the system has been ignored.

There were issues with the site as recently as March, ahead of the presidential primary election.

Ashwell believes it's entirely plausible an unprecedented amount of legitimate attempts to access the site is what caused the crash.

"I know every voter registration group in the state was frantically trying to use the site over and over again, we also saw the state do a large mailing to 2.2 million voters urging them to register on the online site and then it's a contentious presidential election," he said.

"It was completely predictable we'd see large numbers."

Nikki Fried, the Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the only Democrat in the Florida Cabinet, echoed Ashwell's frustrations.

"The administration, the governor's office, knew there were problems with this system," Fried told 10 Tampa Bay. "So the site should've been fixed."

The state did not respond to specific questions from 10 Tampa Bay about what improvements, if any, have been made to the site following previous problems or how many concurrent users the system can support.

