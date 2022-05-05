Florida reaches $680 million settlement with Walgreens

"The funds will undoubtedly save the lives of Floridians," Attorney General Ashley Moody said at a press conference in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida has reached a $680 million settlement with Walgreens in the trial over the drugstore chain's role in the opioid crisis.

It's the latest development in the nationwide effort to hold drug companies, pharmacies and distributors accountable for fueling drug addiction across the country.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the "historic settlement" Thursday at a news conference in Tampa.

"Florida is the first state in the nation to successfully conclude litigation against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies," she said.

Moody explained that Walgreens is the 12th and final defendant in the state's case to hold "major opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies" accountable for the part they played in fueling the crisis.

The $680 million settlement brings the total funds secured through several litigation efforts related to the crisis to $3 billion, according to the attorney general.

Moody said the money will be paid out over the next two decades to help families and communities heal. It will be directed to communities hit hardest by drug addiction to treatment and prevention options.