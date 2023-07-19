1 person dead, 2 others hurt in shooting at South Florida Walmart

It remains unclear whether the gunman targeted the store.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. — One person is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Walmart store in South Florida, according to media reports.

WFOR-TV reports law enforcement arrested a man at the store, located at 33501 S. Dixie Highway near the Florida Turnpike. It remains unclear whether it was a targeted shooting.

One man reportedly died while being transferred to the hospital. Another man suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, while a woman sustained a head injury after she tripped, WFOR said, citing police.