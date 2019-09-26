HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hungry boaters in Florida could soon be able to sail away with a fresh Publix sub without having to drive to a store.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Miami-based company TransAmerican Development Corp. recently bought a 1.5-acre lot at 3100 South Ocean Drive in Hollywood. The waterfront land could be turned into a three-story building containing a Publix, a parking garage and a wide dock for boats.

South Florida real estate news site The Real Deal said the company will lease the building to Publix and expects construction to start in 2020. The site said the property was bought for $4.75 million and contained 50,095-square-feet of space.

TransAmerican president Albert Benalloun told the Sun-Sentinel the dock will be big enough to let shoppers relax, enjoy coffee or food and enjoy the view.

Publix has four locations in Hollywood, all west of the Intracoastal.

