Florida on pace to break record for weapon applications

More than 300,000 applications will be processed in 2020.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians are on pace to break a record for the number of applications for concealed weapons licenses this year.

State officials said this week that license applications typically go up in an election year, but the pandemic is also likely driving the higher volume of applications.

Florida Agriculture Secretary Nikki Fried says the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is on pace to process 305,043 new applications and 143,749 renewal applications in 2020.

The agency is currently processing approximately 10,000 applications per week.

By comparison, there were 202,698 new concealed weapons license applications last year and 188,900 new applications two years ago.

