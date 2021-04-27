Florida lawmakers pass bill funding efforts to expand state's wildlife corridors

The corridors create a network of undeveloped land that help animals safely traverse the state.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers unanimously passed a pair of bills that would help the state expand its wildlife corridors, providing protective migratory routes for animals like the Florida Panther.

In a 115-0 vote by the House and a 40-0 vote by the Senate, lawmakers passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act which would incentivize "conservation and sustainable development while sustaining and conserving the green infrastructure."

$300 million will be set aside to protect wildlife corridors under the Florida Forever land conservation program. The purpose of these wildlife corridors is to create a network of undeveloped public and private patches of land so that animals can safely traverse the state.

The bill will be heading to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. If signed, it would go into effect on July 1.