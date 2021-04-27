x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

Florida lawmakers pass bill funding efforts to expand state's wildlife corridors

The corridors create a network of undeveloped land that help animals safely traverse the state.
Credit: AP
In this image released by World Press Photo, Thursday April 15, 2021, by Carlton Ward Jr. titled Path of the Panther which won second prize in the Nature Singles category, shows A female Florida panther creeps through a fence between Audubon's Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary and an adjacent cattle ranch, in Naples, Florida, USA, on April 6, 2020. Her kitten trails behind her. (Carlton Ward Jr., World Press Photo via AP)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers unanimously passed a pair of bills that would help the state expand its wildlife corridors, providing protective migratory routes for animals like the Florida Panther.

In a 115-0 vote by the House and a 40-0 vote by the Senate, lawmakers passed the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act which would incentivize "conservation and sustainable development while sustaining and conserving the green infrastructure."

$300 million will be set aside to protect wildlife corridors under the Florida Forever land conservation program. The purpose of these wildlife corridors is to create a network of undeveloped public and private patches of land so that animals can safely traverse the state.

RELATED: Controversial plan to expand toll roads hits dead end over environmental, cost concerns

The bill will be heading to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk. If signed, it would go into effect on July 1. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter