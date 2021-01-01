Florida woman faces multiple charges for being 'unruly' on airplane

According to police, she exposed herself to others on the plane and kicked an officer.

A Florida woman is facing multiple charges after police say they took her off a plane at a South Dakota airport for exposing herself and becoming unruly.

According to police, an officer at the Rapid City Regional Airport was notified Friday night of a disruptive passenger who was exposing herself to others on the plane.

The officer told 41-year-old Mistie Justice Watkins of Daytona Beach Shores that he would escort her off the plane, the Billings Gazette reported. As she was being escorted off the plane, she exposed herself to other passengers, according to News Center 1.

Police say when she pulled away and kicked the officer, additional officers arrived to take her out of the airport.

The arresting officer said he noted Watkins had "a strong smell" of alcohol coming from her person, according to multiple reports.

Watkins is facing charges of disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, assaulting a law enforcement officer and unlawful occupancy.

Watkins' arrest is just one of the thousands of unruly passenger reports that have been made since the beginning of the year.

The FAA tweeted Tuesday that since Jan. 1, there have been 3,715 reports of airplane passengers being unruly and 2,729 reports of people refusing to wear a mask. Of those, 628 investigations have been launched and 99 cases have resulted in penalties.

