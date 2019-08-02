TAMPA, Fla. — What's more Florida than a gator?

Well, it would certainly be difficult to top a maternity shoot of a to-be mom breastfeeding a baby gator.

"Last minute practice for baby. Alligators don't like to bottlefeed, apparently...," mom-to-be Lindsey Tuttle wrote in her Facebook post.

Tuttle has gotten the internet's attention with her maternity photo featuring a baby gator, shotgun, a case of Bud Light and a Florida flag. It only adds to the 'Florida' photo with the unzipped jean shorts and rubber boots.

"I wanted a picture different than your run of the mill maternity photos of women in the forest being goddesses," Tuttle said. "Florida man" has always cracked up my husband and I (both native Floridians), so we decided to make me Florida woman."

Proudly featured in the photo is Fred the alligator. Tuttle said she met the little gator and his owner at Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. in Ybor at an educational exhibition.

"I pitched the idea to his owner and he was game to help me reach peak Florida woman levels," Tuttle added. "Fred is a perfect gentleman and will be a great big brother figure for Baby Tuttle."

