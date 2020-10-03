TALLAHASSEE, Fla — She’s 61 years old and lives in Ocala.

According to LinkedIn, Sheryll Goedert is an accountant – and her tax tips will certainly come in handy when she cashes a giant check.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday Goedert claimed the $396.9 million Powerball jackpot held on Jan. 29 and chose to take the lump sum.

That comes to $276,558,034.09 before taxes.

According to the lottery, she bought the winning ticket at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs, and that store will receive a $100,000 bonus commission.

And, in case you’re wondering, it was a Quick Pick.

