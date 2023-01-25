Florida woman rescued from storm drain for third time in less than two years

The rescue happened after police and firefighters received a call about someone possibly in distress while swimming near a canal.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A 43-year-old Florida woman was rescued from a storm drain for the third time in two years last week, according to the Delray Beach Police Department.

The rescue happened around noon on Jan. 18, after police and firefighters received a call about someone possibly in distress while swimming near a canal.

The department said Lyndsey Jane Kennedy ignored authorities when they initially asked her if she needed help. Police said that instead of getting help, Kennedy claimed into a storm drain pipe.

"Firefighters were able to contain her between two sections of pipe. Delray Beach Fire Rescue Special Operations Team members used a ladder and rescue harness to get her out," police wrote on their Facebook page.

Once rescued, Kennedy did appear to have minor injuries. They said back in March 2021, she was rescued from another storm drain in Delray Beach after she had been missing for three weeks.

Fox News reported that on March 3, 2021, Kennedy told police she went swimming in a canal near her boyfriend's house and she entered a doorway in the shallow part of the canal and noticed a tunnel. She continued following the tunnel until she realized she was lost.

The outlet said that Kennedy was eventually recused after a nearby neighbor heard her yelling for help. Kennedy told law enforcement she had been living off an unopened can of ginger ale that she had found in the drain.

"Police contacted her mother, who said she has a history of mental illness, is a frequent user of illegal narcotics and has a history of doing 'odd things' and 'making bad decisions,'" the outlet said.

They also reported that Kenndey's third rescue happened on May 2021 in Texas.