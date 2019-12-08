WELLINGTON, Fla. — A woman who was struck by lightning last month died Friday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.
CBS 12 in Palm Beach reported 20-year-old Romelia Ramirez died from her injuries.
Ramirez and five other workers were struck by lightning working on a roof July 30, CBS 12 reported.
CBS 12 said Ramirez was directly struck by lightning and fell off the roof she was working on.
A man who was struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach also died from his injuries last month.
