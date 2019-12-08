WELLINGTON, Fla. — A woman who was struck by lightning last month died Friday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

CBS 12 in Palm Beach reported 20-year-old Romelia Ramirez died from her injuries.

Ramirez and five other workers were struck by lightning working on a roof July 30, CBS 12 reported.

Previous: Lightning injures 6 workers working on Florida roof

CBS 12 said Ramirez was directly struck by lightning and fell off the roof she was working on.

A man who was struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach also died from his injuries last month.

Related: Man hit by lightning on Clearwater Beach dies

Related: Stay safe from lightning: Tips, stats, facts and info

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.