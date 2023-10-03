Florida woman calls for 'Sugar Daddy, Mommy Appreciation Day' at board meeting

Alongside the woman was an elderly man with a cane who stood up from a wheelchair.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida woman attending a Planning & Zoning Board meeting in Boca Raton made a different request on Thursday, March 2.

In her sunglases and brightly-colored lipstick, she stood before the board members after the board chairman asked the small audience if they had any questions following a motion to approve an ordinance to amend city code for the bulk storage of flammable liquids.

Alongside the woman was an elderly man with a cane who stood up from a wheelchair. The woman identified herself as Ashley Cream, WPEC CBS 12 News reports.

With five minutes to speak, she began to point out how she believes that Florida has the "largest per capita population of sugar daddies" across the United States — with an emphasis on Miami, Palm Beach and Boca containing the "most concentrated" with "these aged benefactors."

She then continued to speak to how they support the local economy.

"Sugar daddies, both gay and straight, and yes, even sugar mommies, are responsible for college educations, cars, homes, rents, jets, Birkins, and the occasional body enhancement," she said, while making a hand motion toward her chest area.

The woman then requested the board decree a "Sugar Daddy and Mommy Appreciation Day" to be celebrated on March 10.

Arnold Sevell, the Planning & Zoning Board chair, thanked her for her speaking but pointed out that her request was misdirected.

"That's a city council issue," Sevell said.

The woman and the elderly man then left the podium and she later wheeled him out in the wheelchair.