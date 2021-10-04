Florida woman wins two $2 million lottery tickets

The Florida Lottery says the winning tickets both matched all five white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

BOCA RATON, Fla. — There's a slim chance of winning the lottery once — and an even slimmer chance of winning it twice.

But that's exactly what happened to one lucky Baton Raton woman.

The Florida Lottery says Susan Fitton, 64, claimed two $2 million MEGA MILLIONS prizes from a drawing held in September.

According to the news release, the winning tickets matched all five white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball.

Fitton purchased both tickets at Prip Mart, a gas station in Boca Raton which will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning tickets.