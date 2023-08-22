5 arrested after fight over clogged toilet at chicken wing restaurant in Florida

The fight reportedly started after a worker accused one of the women in the group of purposefully stuffing a toilet.

LONGWOOD, Florida — Five Florida women were arrested Saturday evening after fighting restaurant staff over allegedly clogging a toilet, according to multiple reports.

Police responded around 9:50 p.m. to Papa Bees in Longwood after receiving calls about a brawl, WKMG TV reported.

The fight reportedly started after a worker accused one of the women in the group of purposefully stuffing a toilet. According to the news outlet, the worker told the women to leave because the restaurant was closed and she was aware that one of the women had clogged the toilet.

The worker told police that the women began to yell at her and one of the women eventually punched the worker in the face leading the other women to join in.

Yahoo News reported that the women were blamed because they were the only customers inside the restaurant.

After the fight, the women reportedly tried to leave but were captured by law enforcement.

The women told police that it was the worker who had come up to their table being “very rude and disrespectful,” telling them to leave the store. According to the women, when they were about to leave the worker pushed one of the women in the chest and the other employees began to attack, WKMG reported.

However, the surveillance video showed one of the women punching the worker in the face before the others joined in and the other employees stepped in to break up the fight.