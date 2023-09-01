Florida mill set to close with more than 500 jobs impacted

Production at the facility will continue for the time being to provide as many customers as possible with their commitment, company officials say.

PERRY, Fla — A mill facility in North Florida is set to permanently close, a decision that will impact more than 500 jobs.

Georgia Pacific announced in a news release on Monday it has informed employees at the Foley Cellulose mill located in Perry, Florida, of its plan to shut down the facility.

The company cited factors like believing the mill cannot competitively provide its customers in the long term despite better investments and commitment by GP Cellulose since the site was bought in 2013.

"This is a strategic decision that was made prior to Hurricane Idalia and is not a reflection of the hard work and effort of the Foley team," the company wrote in the news release.

As a result, about 525 jobs at the mill will be impacted by the decision. However, production at the facility will continue for the time being to provide as many customers as possible with their commitment.

After that, the mill will have a "safe and orderly shutdown."

"Georgia-Pacific thanks its employees at Foley for their hard work and commitment and will work with them to provide access to local support agencies and job placement resources, including available opportunities within Georgia-Pacific or other Koch companies," the company said in a statement. "Georgia-Pacific’s focus in the coming weeks and months is to continue to safely operate while supporting our employees during the transition."