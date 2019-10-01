A federal judge ruled the governor's office must give former Broward County Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes a chance to tell her side of the story.

After the contentious midterm elections, Snipes initially said she would resign effective in January, but on Nov. 30 she was removed from the post by former Gov. Rick Scott, who accused her of “misfeasance, incompetence, and neglect of duty.”

She then rescinded her resignation and said she would fight for her job.

According to WPEC, on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Mark Walker ruled Snipes had been denied full process.

The judge gave Scott's successor, Gov. Ron DeSantis, until Jan. 31 to notify her of allegations against her, and until March 31 for an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

