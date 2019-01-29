Ousted Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel will fight to get his job back after being suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to reports.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports Israel's attorney, Stuart Kaplan, is preparing a challenge claiming DeSantis didn't have the authority to suspend the sheriff over activities that took place before he became governor and a pledge by candidate DeSantis to remove Israel was improper.

Related: Florida governor suspends Broward County sheriff over handling of Parkland shooting

Kaplan and fellow lawyer Benedict Kuehne formally informed the Florida Senate of the challenge by letter. Under Florida law, the governor can suspend elected officials for criminal activity, misfeasance, incompetence or neglect of duty. The Senate will conduct a trial and then remove or reinstate him.

DeSantis suspended Israel on Jan. 11 over criticism of his department's handling of the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead.

