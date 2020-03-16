TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is heading to a rehabilitation facility.

Gillum was recently found vomiting in the bathroom of a Miami hotel room, where first responders treated another man in the room for a suspected drug overdose. Police said the incident was "not being investigated as a criminal matter."

Gillum, who is also the former mayor of Tallahassee, released the following statement on Sunday:

"After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time. This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person. "I now need to firmly focus on myself and my family. I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future.



I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years.



I ask that you respect my and my family’s privacy during this time. Thank you."

