Former inmates: Prison reform needed to reach racial equality in our country

According to The Sentencing Project, 10 percent of black men in their 30s are behind bars on any given day in America.

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s time for change.

That’s what protesters across the country are saying as they push for changes that increase racial equality in our country.

Prison reform is part of that conversation. Two former inmates opened up about the high rates of black men behind bars.

Herbert Christopher Jr. was 24 when he was sentenced to life in prison for selling drugs. President Barack Obama granted him clemency in 2015.

Christopher Jr. said he followed in his father's footsteps of making money on the streets.

"That's all I knew how to do. When I went to school I was like, this ain't for me. I can get quick money so that's where my mindset was at," explained Christopher.

He was 49-years-old when he was finally released from prison. Christopher was determined to do things right so he got a job at Tampa International Airport. He's been working there the last four years.

"It was amazing to me to know that I can work now, have a steady job, I don't have to look over my shoulders, you know? Cause I don't do nothing wrong," said Christopher.

According to The Sentencing Project, one in 22 adult black males is in prison on any given day in Florida. The state imprisons black men at nearly 4 times the rate of white men.

Bethany McNeil founded XO Factor Inc., a non-profit organization that helps people getting out of prison find jobs.

"It's obvious when you walk into a prison, I have workshops with 400 people, and 86-87 percent are black males," she said.

McNeil helped Christopher land his job in 2016. They've been friends ever since.

Both McNeil and Christopher believe intervention is needed early on to help mentor at-risk boys.

Christopher said, "I could have focused more, I could have stayed in school. I was a good athlete. I could have made my life better even if anybody else went the wrong way, if I had a focus that I could have made it through. I really believe that."

The Sentencing Project says 10 percent of black men in their 30's are behind bars on any given day in America.

What other people are reading right now: