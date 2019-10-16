CALIFORNIA, USA — Authorities say "Tarzan" actor Ron Ely's wife -- a former Miss Florida USA -- was stabbed to death in their Southern California home by the couple's son, who police subsequently shot to death.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff's statement Wednesday said deputies found 62-year-old Valerie Lundeen Ely dead with multiple stab wounds inside the house on Tuesday night.

The statement says deputies identified the killer as the couple's son, 30-year-old Cameron Ely, who was found outside the house after a search.

Authorities say after an unspecified threat, four deputies fired on Cameron Ely and he was killed.

There was no report of the 81-year-old Ron Ely being injured. An earlier sheriff's statements said an elderly man from the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Ron Ely starred in a "Tarzan" TV series on NBC from 1966 to 1968. He and his wife, Lundeen have been married for 35 years. They have three kids together.

Lundeen is known for representing Miami and winning Miss Florida in 1981. She went on to compete in the Miss USA Beauty pageant later that same year.

