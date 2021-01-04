x
Investigation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shuts down entrances

The airport tweeted that law enforcement is investigating outside terminals 2 and 3.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An investigation Thursday morning has shut down all roads leading to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The airport tweeted there was law enforcement investigating outside terminals 2 and 3. 

Travelers should check with their airlines for their flight status before going the head that way, the airport says.

WPLG reported travelers were on the roads with their luggage waiting for more information. 

The airport said updates would come on its website and social media pages. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

