Investigation at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shuts down entrances

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An investigation Thursday morning has shut down all roads leading to the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
The airport tweeted there was law enforcement investigating outside terminals 2 and 3.
Travelers should check with their airlines for their flight status before going the head that way, the airport says.
WPLG reported travelers were on the roads with their luggage waiting for more information.
The airport said updates would come on its website and social media pages.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Vaccines vs. variants: 'We’re still neck and neck,' doctor says
- Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects kids ages 12 to 15
- Red tide develops in Sarasota County
- 53 arrested, 165 fined at illegal street racing event that drew 300 people in Lakeland
- Neighbors say they feel uneasy as homicide rate soars in St. Petersburg
- Derek Chauvin trial: Jury sees new video of George Floyd before arrest, Derek Chauvin afterward
- Tampa Bay Madness: What's your favorite attraction in Tampa Bay?
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter