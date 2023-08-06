Part of South Florida airport evacuated due to 'security-related' investigation

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport suggests travelers should check in with their airline for updated flight information.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A part of Terminal 1 at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was temporarily evacuated on Sunday due to a law enforcement investigation, airport officials wrote on its X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The tweet explained that the upper-level check-in area of Terminal 1 was evacuated due to a “security-related” investigation.

The airport suggests travelers should check in with their airline for updated flight information and to use the lower level of Terminal 1 for drop-offs.

This evacuation comes a day after a man was arrested after passengers at Tampa International Airport's Airside F had to be re-screened by security Friday night amid concern a weapon made it past Transportation Security Administration personnel.

Just before 8 p.m., a TSA employee at the airside, which primarily serves American Airlines, spotted a gun, a Glock, inside a bag of a departing passenger as it moved through an X-ray machine, TPA Executive Vice President of Operations John Tiliacos explained.

The screening was immediately suspended as per protocol and passengers were evacuated from the area back to the main terminal so police could sweep Airside F "out of an abundance of caution."

The passenger involved in the security incident was arrested prior to the evacuation.