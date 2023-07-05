Police: 5 people hurt in Fort Lauderdale shooting

Police have not yet announced if any arrests have been made, but are continuing to pursue "all investigative leads."

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Multiple people were hurt in a shooting, Fort Lauderdale Police said in a social media post Wednesday night.

Police responded to the area of NW 19th Street and NW 29th Avenue on a report of a shooting at 8:40 p.m.

According to CBS Miami, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Patrick Lynn said in a news conference that two groups met in a courtyard and gunfire erupted thereafter, sending five people to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Police have not yet announced if any arrests have been made, but are continuing to pursue "all investigative leads."

One witness told CBS Miami they heard the gunshots and ran outside to protect their child.

"I just heard a lot of shooting so I ran outside to get my son, when I ran out everyone was running all over," they said. "And then a couple of guys was running from around the corner like, 'I'm shot, I'm shot.'"