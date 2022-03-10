Troopers search for car that hit, killed woman in Fort Myers

Troopers say a second car tried to avoid hitting the woman, but still collided with her, too. That driver remained at the scene.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman is dead after two cars hit her while she was trying to cross a road in Fort Myers, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on San Carlos Boulevard near Siesta Drive.

The 55-year-old woman was trying to cross San Carlos Boulevard when she was hit by a car. That car, possibly a white sedan, didn't stop and kept driving, troopers say.

A second car swerved to avoid hitting the woman, but the front of the car still hit her, the agency said. That car stopped in the southbound lanes of San Carlos Boulevard near the collision.

The woman died at the scene.