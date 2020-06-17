Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl in Fort Pierce

Police say Jamarria James told her aunt she was on her way home on June 14 but never showed up.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Officers say Jamarria James told her she was on her way to her home near the 1600 block of North 16 Court around 3 p.m. June 14. Her aunt said she never made it home.

Jamarria is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She has long braided hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jesse Streeter at 772-467-6911 or 772-828-0285 or call 911.

