Four Florida cities rank as most humid cities in the US

Gainesville was named the 7th most humid city in the country. Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Orlando also made the list.

This time of the year can be a steam bath. Step outside and bam, you're drenched in sweat. The swampy, thick heat and moisture can be a challenge in Florida cities. Hydration is key.

A research company called House Method conducted a survey ranking the most and least humid cities in the US.

The survey used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on the humidity of each city and compiled it to find the average annual humidity.

Florida comes in with four of the most humid cities. Drum roll please:

Gainesville: #7, 89% average annual relative humidity

Fort Myers: #13, 88% average annual relative humidity

Jacksonville: #14, 88% average annual relative humidity

Orlando: #15, 88% average annual relative humidity

And the list of the 15 most humid cities:

Lake Charles, LA Jackson, MS Meridian, MS Brownsville, TX Port Arthur, TX Victoria, TX Gainesville, FL Baton Rouge, LA Corpus Christi, TX Houston, TX Quillayute, WA St. Paul Island, AK Fort Myers, FL Jacksonville, FL Orlando, FL

The data pulled shows the most humid cities are along the country’s southern border with exceptions being Washington and Alaska.

While heat is a major factor in producing humid climes, a location with enough rainfall like Washington state or a place exposed to high winds along large bodies of water, such as St. Paul, can produce humidity.