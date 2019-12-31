OVIEDO, Fla. — A woman's boyfriend settled in after a night of drinking, and her cat was acting strange. She decided to check out his phone.

She eventually found a few texts to a friend, according to WFTV-TV citing a Seminole County Sheriff's Office arrest report, saying he planned on poisoning the animal.

Oliver the cat was taken to a vet, where he tested positive for amphetamines.

The woman's boyfriend, 45-year-old Frank Jesse, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty and domestic battery.

"According to witnesses, it was walking in circles, its pupils were dilated, and it obviously caused this cat a considerable amount of pain and suffering," said Bob Kealing, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, speaking of the cat.

Jesse reportedly attacked his girlfriend after she confronted him about the messages and the cat's behavior.

"This is a very serious charge, this is something we won’t tolerate," Kealing told the TV station.

