Proposed 'Freedom Week' makes spending on entertainment, sporting events tax-free

The tax-free week is included in a sweeping tax relief package passed Friday by Florida lawmakers and sent to Gov. DeSantis.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians could soon have an entire tax-free week for purchasing their next sports, concert or movie ticket and buying items for your next outdoor activity, among other things.

On Friday, the Senate announced it passed HB 7061, a broad tax bill that is said to provide tax relief to Florida families and businesses.

Included in that bill is the "2021 Freedom Week" sales tax holiday, which would take place July 1-7.

The tax holiday would make the following items tax-free if bought for events happening from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2021:

Concert tickets

Sports tickets

Cultural event tickets

"Specified performances" tickets

Movie tickets

Museum admission

State park annual passes

Gym fees

Season tickets

The tax-free holiday would also apply to boating and water activity supplies, camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies and sports equipment. For a full breakdown of how the tax-free exemption would work for those items, click here.

In addition to "Freedom Week," the bill would also establish a 10-day "back-to-school" tax holiday from July 31 to Aug. 9, 2021, and a 10-day "disaster preparedness" sales tax holiday from May 28 to June 6, 2021.

Also, the tax bill expands the tax credit for affordable housing and establishes permanent sales tax exemption items used for independent living.

The bill awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.