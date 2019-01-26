People will gather Saturday to remember the Florida woman who was killed in Costa Rica last month.

A celebration of life for Carla Stefaniak,36, will be held Hallandale Beach.

In a Facebook post for the event, people who are planning to attend the memorial were asked to bring white sunflowers, her favorite flower.

Stefaniak went missing after a trip to Costa Rica with her sister-in-law in November. Her sister-in-law left to return home a day before Stefaniak was scheduled to come back.

But she never returned.

Her body was found about 300 to 400 meters from the Airbnb villa where she had been staying, investigators said.

Costa Rican authorities arrested 32-year-old security guard Bismarck Espinoza Martinez in connection with the case. They said he was living a few units down from where Stefaniak was visiting.

