Can't connect? Frontier customers report Internet trouble across the nation

One of the Tampa Bay area's primary Internet providers is trying to repair an outage affecting people locally and across the country.
Frontier Communications, the nation's eighth-largest broadband Internet provider, did not indicate when the situation would be resolved.
"We're aware of the problems in the area there in Tampa. We're working to clear them as soon as possible but we don't have an ETA. Our apologies for the inconvenience," Frontier tweeted.
According to Down Detector, which tracks outages, the spike in Frontier problems occurred just before 11 a.m. Monday.
