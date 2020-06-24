Police investigating death at Florida State University fraternity house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Campus police at Florida State University are investigating a death at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house.
According to CBS affiliate WCTV, officers were dispatched to the house around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Tallahassee Democrat said reports came in that someone fell from the house's roof.
FSU police say there is no danger to the public, and foul play is not suspected. Chief Terri Brown told WCTV that more details will be released when next of kin is notified.
FSU President John Thrasher stopped by the scene and the university is "broken-hearted anytime we lose any of our kids," according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
FSU PD is the lead agency on the investigation since the fraternity houses students on campus.
