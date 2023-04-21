1M gallons of fuel delivered to South Florida amid shortage

Port Everglades provides 40 percent of fuel in the state.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following major flooding in southeast Florida that caused gas stations to run out of fuel, the State Emergency Response Team has deployed 1 million gallons of fuel to the region as operations work to get back to its normal flow.

Port Everglades is 98.9 percent operational with an estimated 12.86 million gallons of fuel dispensed daily, Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release. Port Everglades also provides 40 percent of the fuel in the state of Florida altogether.

Gov. Ron DeSantis activated the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program in response to the flooding issue, making $5 million available to businesses impacted by flooding events. Through the program, businesses in Broward County are eligible to apply.

In addition, DeSantis issued an executive order declaring a State of Emergency in Broward County. This allowed state resources and assistance in the area.

Homeowners impacted by flooding are able to complete the High Water Mark Survey to document water levels and damages. The information allows FDEM to determine impacted neighborhoods and a broader picture of the flooding to assist with requests for federal assistance, FDEM said.

Since the fuel shortage, the State Emergency Response Team has served 4,381 hot means and distributed more than 20 cases of water to multiple locations in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Comfort stations for food, water, restrooms and charging stations have also been set up in Broward County.